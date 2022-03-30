Michael W. Bayley Sells 3,859 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stock

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $98.27. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.61.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,262,000 after purchasing an additional 734,952 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,524,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,577,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.