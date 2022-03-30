Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.22. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 43,251 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $341.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mesabi Trust by 25.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

