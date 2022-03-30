Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Gary L. Crocker Acquires 5,000 Shares

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MACK opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $82.34 million, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

