Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Trading Down 1.2%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41.

About Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. Its activities include owning and operating of casual dining restaurants including Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery and Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails. It operates through the Wendy’s and Casual Dining segments.

