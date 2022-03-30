Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.
NASDAQ MMSI opened at $65.42 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2,795.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $813,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
