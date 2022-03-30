Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 254 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.