Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

ARKK stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $70.27. 367,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,682,928. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.83.

