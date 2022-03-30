Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded down $7.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $437.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,723. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

