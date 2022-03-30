Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 775 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,521,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 74.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 29,896 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 63.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,715,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

