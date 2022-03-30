Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 257 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,488,000 after buying an additional 3,182,021 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,625,000 after buying an additional 1,822,360 shares during the period.

IXN stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

