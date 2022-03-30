Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 191 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $152.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,243. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.07 and a twelve month high of $154.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.