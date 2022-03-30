Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 888 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

SOXX traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $496.28. 15,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.16. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $386.02 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

