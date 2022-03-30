Meridian Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBKGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Meridian in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

MRBK stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. Meridian has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $199.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $33.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,435,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

About Meridian (Get Rating)

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.