Meridian Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Meridian in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

MRBK stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. Meridian has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $199.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $33.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,435,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

