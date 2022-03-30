MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,757.00.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 255,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,321,000 after acquiring an additional 164,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $46.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,209.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,142. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.89 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,068.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1,302.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

