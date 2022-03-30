Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $367.40

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 367.40 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 352.40 ($4.62), with a volume of 50742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346.60 ($4.54).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 335.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 323.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.42.

About Mediclinic International (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 18 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 454 theatres with approximately 11,?449 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, and the United Arab Emirates.

