Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Home Depot by 319.3% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 36,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

Shares of HD opened at $317.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.40 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

