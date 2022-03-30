Mchain Market Cap Reaches $11,278.99 (MAR)

Mchain (MAR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded 47.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mchain has a market cap of $11,278.99 and approximately $2.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007459 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000065 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 83,542,425 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

