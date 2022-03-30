Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAXN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.52). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 60.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 98,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 162.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 80.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 67.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.