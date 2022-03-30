MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Reaches $0.40

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $41,013.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,124.54 or 0.99951499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00063663 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.64 or 0.00336480 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00139267 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005473 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001016 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00032065 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

