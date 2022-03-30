Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.12 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 11,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 258,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 142.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 412.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 40.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

