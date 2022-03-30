Master Contract Token Hits Market Capitalization of $413,944.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $413,944.00 and $33,684.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.34 or 0.07202960 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00104839 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00041002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded up 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

