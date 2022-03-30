Mask Network Price Reaches $5.59 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Mask Network has a total market cap of $162.73 million and $70.17 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for about $5.59 or 0.00011860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00036490 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00108794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Mask Network

MASK is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

