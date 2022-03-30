Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $108.07

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.07 and traded as high as $119.29. Marubeni shares last traded at $118.75, with a volume of 4,708 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MARUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.73.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

