Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 476,446 shares of company stock valued at $29,168,888. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.76. 359,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,087,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.81. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.