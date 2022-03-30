Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,347 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,347 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

NYSE BA traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,940,706. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $260.48. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.28 and a 200-day moving average of $207.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

