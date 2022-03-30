Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,518,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,596,000 after buying an additional 1,092,488 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,270,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,499,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,667,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,986,000 after purchasing an additional 283,682 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,586,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $77,935,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. 31,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,612. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

