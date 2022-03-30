Marshall Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,100,056. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $347.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

