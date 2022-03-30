Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.20. 505,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,604,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,490,467 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

