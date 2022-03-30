Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Infosys by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after buying an additional 8,802,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after buying an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,791,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Infosys by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 12,785,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,481,000 after buying an additional 4,014,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Infosys by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,671,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,202,000 after buying an additional 3,598,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of INFY stock remained flat at $$25.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 86,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,436,260. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.