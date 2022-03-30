Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 28,247 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.4% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 38,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.50. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

