Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MBII has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.01.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.33. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Marrone Bio Innovations ( NASDAQ:MBII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $25,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 81,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 71,656 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 676.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 53,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 69,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 55,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations (Get Rating)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.