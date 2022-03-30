Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

NYSE:VAC traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.40. The stock had a trading volume of 388,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,031. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $133.49 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.24 and a beta of 2.26.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.53%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 103,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

