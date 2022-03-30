Mark Alan Peterson Sells 4,543 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EPR traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $54.84. 387,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.03%.

EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

