Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) were down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 236,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,764,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84.
About Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maris-Tech (MTEK)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.