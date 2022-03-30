Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) were down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 236,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,764,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84.

About Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual-channel low power encoder systems, multi-channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

