Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.71. Marcus has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Marcus by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 410,078 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

