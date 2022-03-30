Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,300 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the February 28th total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $60,724.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $256,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,817 shares of company stock valued at $990,517. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMI traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $50.88. 154,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,275. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $495.13 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

