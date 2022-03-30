Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CEO Lee M. Tillman Sells 270,588 Shares

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $7,059,640.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MRO opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $26.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

