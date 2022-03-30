MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,229,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,357 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of MannKind by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,471,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 591,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MannKind by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MannKind by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,870,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNKD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

