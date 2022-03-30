Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
MN opened at $9.08 on Friday. Manning & Napier has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 17.25%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Manning & Napier by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Manning & Napier in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manning & Napier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Manning & Napier by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Manning & Napier in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Manning & Napier
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
