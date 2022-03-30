Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 7,299 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.08% of Invitation Homes worth $21,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734,553 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,358 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,966,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,681 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INVH opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 92.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

