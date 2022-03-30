Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,948 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $18,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $72.62 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.98.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.