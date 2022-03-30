Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 390 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $17,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,481,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $101.46 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $100.73 and a 1 year high of $108.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

