Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,596 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $55.66.

