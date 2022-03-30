Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.07% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEI opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

