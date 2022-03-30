Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $13,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

DGX stock opened at $141.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

