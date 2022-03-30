Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $32.99 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $32,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.47.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $215.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.55 and a 200-day moving average of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

