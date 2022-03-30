Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $26.39 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,613 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Express by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of American Express by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,874 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.71.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.31 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

