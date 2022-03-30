Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $19,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 112,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NTB opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.99%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

