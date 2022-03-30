Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,238 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,571,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $50.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.74.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKM. TheStreet cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

