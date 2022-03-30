Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 1,615 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

GSLC stock opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.01. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $95.90.

